Hofstra visits Tice and Quinnipiac

Hofstra Pride (8-4) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-7, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Hofstra after Amarri Tice scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 84-80 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 69.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 74.3 Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Cruz Davis is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

