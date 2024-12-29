Hofstra visits Quinnipiac after Tice’s 21-point outing

Hofstra Pride (8-4) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-7, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5;…

Hofstra Pride (8-4) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-7, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Hofstra after Amarri Tice scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 84-80 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Hofstra has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.3 points.

Cruz Davis is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

