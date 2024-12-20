Hofstra visits Bucknell on 4-game road slide

Hofstra Pride (3-6) at Bucknell Bison (5-5) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Bucknell looking to…

Hofstra Pride (3-6) at Bucknell Bison (5-5)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Bucknell looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Bison have gone 4-0 at home. Bucknell is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 1-4 on the road. Hofstra ranks sixth in the CAA with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 7.2.

Bucknell’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 35.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella King is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.7 points.

Emma Von Essen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

