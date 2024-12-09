Hofstra plays Norfolk State following Robinson’s 28-point performance

Hofstra Pride (7-3) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under…

Hofstra Pride (7-3) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Norfolk State after Kijan Robinson scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 114-46 win over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

The Spartans are 3-0 in home games. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Pride are 1-2 on the road. Hofstra has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Norfolk State averages 79.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 65.2 Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 62.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Spartans.

Cruz Davis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pride.

