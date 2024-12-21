Hofstra faces Bucknell, looks to end road losing streak

Hofstra Pride (3-6) at Bucknell Bison (5-5) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to stop…

Hofstra Pride (3-6) at Bucknell Bison (5-5)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Pride play Bucknell.

The Bison have gone 4-0 in home games. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Pride are 1-4 on the road. Hofstra averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Bucknell is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 58.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 59.4 Bucknell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Sofilkanich is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bison.

Emma Von Essen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.