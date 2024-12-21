Hodge scores 21 as UNC Wilmington scores 85-74 win over UNC Asheville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat UNC Asheville 85-74 on Saturday. Hodge shot…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat UNC Asheville 85-74 on Saturday.

Hodge shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (9-3). Donovan Newby scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Josh Corbin shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (8-5) were led by Jordan Marsh, who posted 23 points and seven assists. UNC Asheville also got 18 points from Kameron Taylor. Josh Banks finished with 13 points. The Bulldogs ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 19:05 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Hodge racking up 12 points. Newby’s 20-point second half helped UNC Wilmington finish off the 11-point victory.

UNC Wilmington next plays Saturday against Spartanburg Methodist at home, and UNC Asheville will host Columbia International on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.