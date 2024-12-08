Hinton scores 15 points as Harvard takes down New Hampshire 72-62

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 15 points as Harvard beat New Hampshire 72-62 on Sunday. Hinton shot 5…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 15 points as Harvard beat New Hampshire 72-62 on Sunday.

Hinton shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Crimson (3-7). Chandler Pigge scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 from the field and added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Louis Lesmond had 13 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Anthony McComb III led the Wildcats (2-11) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Sami Pissis added 16 points and two steals for New Hampshire. Caleb Middleton had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Harvard’s next game is Saturday against Furman at home, and New Hampshire visits Stonehill on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.