Hines, SE Louisiana Lions take on the Nicholls State Colonels

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5;…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-4)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal West and Nicholls State host Sam Hines Jr. and SE Louisiana in Southland play Thursday.

The Colonels are 2-2 in home games. Nicholls State is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 2-3 away from home. SE Louisiana ranks fifth in the Southland allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Nicholls State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 71.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 66.3 Nicholls State gives up.

The Colonels and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Colonels.

Kam Burton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.