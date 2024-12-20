Hines puts up 19, SE Louisiana downs Loyola-New Orleans 96-62

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 19 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Loyola-New Orleans 96-62 on Friday night. Hines…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 19 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Loyola-New Orleans 96-62 on Friday night.

Hines also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland Conference). Jaiden Lawrence went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Carlos Paez had 17 points and shot 6 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Wolf Pack were led by Bradley Alcime, who posted 13 points. Loyola-New Orleans also got 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Braelee Albert. Leonard Jackson had 10 points and two steals.

SE Louisiana visits McNeese in its next matchup on December 30.

