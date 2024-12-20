Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hines puts up 19,…

Hines puts up 19, SE Louisiana downs Loyola-New Orleans 96-62

The Associated Press

December 20, 2024, 9:12 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 19 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Loyola-New Orleans 96-62 on Friday night.

Hines also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland Conference). Jaiden Lawrence went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Carlos Paez had 17 points and shot 6 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Wolf Pack were led by Bradley Alcime, who posted 13 points. Loyola-New Orleans also got 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Braelee Albert. Leonard Jackson had 10 points and two steals.

SE Louisiana visits McNeese in its next matchup on December 30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up