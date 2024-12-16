Hines puts up 19 in SE Louisiana’s 75-65 victory against Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 19 points in SE Louisiana’s 75-65 win against Grambling on Monday night.…

Hines added five rebounds for the Lions (5-6, 0-1 Southland Conference). Kam Burton scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Jakevion Buckley had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Tigers (2-7) were led in scoring by Mikale Stevenson and Chilaydrien Newton, who each scored 16 points. Kintavious Dozier finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

