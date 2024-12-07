Hill, Styles combine for 13 points in OT to help NC State beat Florida State 84-74 in an ACC opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles combined for 13 points in overtime, leading North Carolina State to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles combined for 13 points in overtime, leading North Carolina State to an 84-74 victory over Florida State on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Wolfpack opened the extra period on a 9-4 surge for a 79-72 advantage and cruised from there. Hill and Styles each shot 2 of 2 from the floor in overtime. Hill made all four of his free throws and finished with eight points. Styles made a 3-pointer and had five points.

Hill finished 7-of-12 shooting and scored 23 points. Styles made three of the Wolfpack’s eight from long range, shot 7 of 13 and scored 21 points. Jayden Taylor added 14 points.

NC State (6-3, 1-0) shot 52% (28 of 54) overall and ended a three-game losing streak.

Jamir Watkins scored 24 points and Malique Ewin added 23 to lead Florida State (7-3, 0-1).

Ewin scored the first six points during a 9-2 spurt to give Florida State a 66-60 lead with 3:44 left in regulation. NC State answered with a 10-2 run, that included a Styles 3-pointer, for a 70-68 advantage with 19 seconds to go. Watkins made a pair of free throws to force overtime tied 70-all.

