Hill scores 26 as Arkansas State knocks off Coastal Carolina 97-67

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Josh Hill scored 26 points as Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 97-67 on Saturday. Hill shot…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Josh Hill scored 26 points as Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 97-67 on Saturday.

Hill shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and three steals. Taryn Todd finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Battle finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1). Colin Granger added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Denzel Hines also had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas State next plays Thursday against Old Dominion on the road, and Coastal Carolina will host Warner on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.