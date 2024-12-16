Hill leads Chicago State against Loyola Chicago after 20-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Loyola Chicago after Josie Hill scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 79-52 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Ramblers are 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 24.1% from 3-point range.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12.1 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

