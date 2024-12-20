Hill and St. Thomas host Drake

Drake Bulldogs (5-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

Drake Bulldogs (5-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Drake after Jade Hill scored 26 points in St. Thomas’ 69-56 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies are 5-1 on their home court. St. Thomas leads the Summit with 36.9 points in the paint led by Mikayla Werner averaging 4.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Drake is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Drake has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tommies.

Katie Dinnebier is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.3 points, seven assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.