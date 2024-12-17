Hildreth and Wake Forest host James Madison

James Madison Dukes (6-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

James Madison Dukes (6-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on James Madison after Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 72-66 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 6-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 0-2 on the road. James Madison averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hildreth is averaging 11.9 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Bryce Lindsay averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

