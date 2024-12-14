Hildebrandt scores 9 as High Point knocks off Appalachian State 65-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Simon Hildebrandt had nine points in High Point’s 65-59 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday. Hildebrandt…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Simon Hildebrandt had nine points in High Point’s 65-59 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Hildebrandt had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-2). Kezza Giffa scored nine points, going 3 of 9 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Abdoulaye had nine points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Myles Tate led the Mountaineers (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. CJ Huntley added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Appalachian State. Jackson Threadgill had seven points and six rebounds.

Up next for High Point is a Tuesday matchup with Carolina University at home, and Appalachian State visits Louisiana on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

