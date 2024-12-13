Live Radio
High Point plays Stetson, looks to end road skid

The Associated Press

December 13, 2024, 3:40 AM

High Point Panthers (4-6) at Stetson Hatters (4-5)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will look to end its four-game road skid when the Panthers face Stetson.

The Hatters have gone 3-0 at home. Stetson has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. High Point is seventh in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Zavala averaging 5.2.

Stetson scores 65.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 63.9 High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters.

Lauren Scott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

