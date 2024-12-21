High Point plays Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

High Point Panthers (11-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

High Point Panthers (11-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 3-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. High Point is the best team in the Big South giving up only 62.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Southern Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 14.8 points for the Salukis.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

