High Point Panthers take on the Austin Peay Governors in non-conference play

Austin Peay Governors (3-6) at High Point Panthers (5-7)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Austin Peay in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers are 4-0 on their home court. High Point averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Governors are 2-4 on the road. Austin Peay allows 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.3 points per game.

High Point scores 65.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaleesa Lawrence is averaging 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Governors.

