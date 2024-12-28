High Point hosts Norfolk State after Moore’s 20-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) at High Point Panthers (12-2) High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) at High Point Panthers (12-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces High Point after Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 76-70 win against the Grambling Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 in home games. High Point is sixth in the Big South with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Kezza Giffa averaging 6.7.

The Spartans have gone 3-5 away from home. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Moore averaging 9.0.

High Point makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Norfolk State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers.

Moore is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

