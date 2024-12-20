High Point hosts Austin Peay in cross-conference contest

Austin Peay Governors (3-6) at High Point Panthers (5-7) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

Austin Peay Governors (3-6) at High Point Panthers (5-7)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Austin Peay in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. High Point is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Governors are 2-4 in road games. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

High Point scores 65.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Panthers.

Briana Rivera averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

