High Point faces Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

High Point Panthers (11-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Panthers take on Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 3-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. High Point is seventh in the Big South scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kezza Giffa averaging 6.8.

Southern Illinois scores 73.7 points, 11.1 more per game than the 62.6 High Point gives up. High Point averages 76.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 73.2 Southern Illinois gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Salukis.

D’Maurian Williams is shooting 54.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.