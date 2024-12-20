Higgins leads Lehigh against LIU after 24-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Long Island Sharks (4-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces LIU…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Long Island Sharks (4-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces LIU after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 24 points in Lehigh’s 86-62 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Sharks have gone 2-2 in home games. LIU is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Shadrak Lasu leads the Sharks with 6.1 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot League shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

LIU’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 71.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 72.8 LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

Higgins is averaging 18 points for the Mountain Hawks.

