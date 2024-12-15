Higginbottom, Arkansas Razorbacks to host Shavers, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Arkansas for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-2 in home games. Arkansas scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Texas Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Arkansas scores 73.5 points, 15.8 more per game than the 57.7 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is scoring 23.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Razorbacks.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 11 points for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

