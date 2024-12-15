Hidalgo and No. 8 Notre Dame host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Eastern Michigan after Hannah Hidalgo scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 79-68 win over the UConn Huskies.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on their home court. Notre Dame ranks sixth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 3.7.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Michigan gives up 77.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.2 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 25.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.