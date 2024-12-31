Hensley and Southern Illinois host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 1-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-8, 0-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 1-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-8, 0-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Evansville after Jarrett Hensley scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis have gone 3-2 at home. Southern Illinois is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 71.7 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Purple Aces square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.