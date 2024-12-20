Henderson’s 14 lead UIC over Seattle U 79-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II had 14 points in UIC’s 79-68 victory against Seattle U on Friday night. Henderson…

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II had 14 points in UIC’s 79-68 victory against Seattle U on Friday night.

Henderson also contributed five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals for the Flames (8-4). Modestas Kancleris added 12 points while going 3 of 5 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Javon Jackson had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Redhawks (4-8) were led by Brayden Maldonado, who posted 22 points and three steals. John Christofilis added 11 points for Seattle U. Maleek Arington also had 10 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

UIC took the lead with 40 seconds to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-32 at halftime, with Jackson racking up seven points. UIC outscored Seattle U in the second half by nine points, with Henderson scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

NEXT UP

UIC next plays Sunday against Illinois State on the road, and Seattle U will visit Washington on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

