Henderson leads Columbia against Wagner after 21-point outing

Columbia Lions (7-4) at Wagner Seahawks (2-8)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Wagner after Kitty Henderson scored 21 points in Columbia’s 85-76 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Seahawks are 2-1 on their home court. Wagner is fifth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Julia Fabozzi leads the Seahawks with 6.1 boards.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Marta Jaama averaging 4.0.

Wagner’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 73.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.3 Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seahawks.

Riley Weiss is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.3 points.

