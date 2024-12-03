Henderson and Portland State host Seattle U

Portland State Vikings (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-5)
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Seattle U after Jaylin Henderson scored 22 points in Portland State’s 71-68 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.
The Redhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Seattle U has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.
The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Portland State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.
Seattle U is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State scores 15.6 more points per game (85.3) than Seattle U allows to opponents (69.7).
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 55.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Redhawks.
Henderson is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Vikings.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
