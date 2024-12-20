Henderson and Columbia host Wagner

Columbia Lions (7-4) at Wagner Seahawks (2-8) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Wagner…

Columbia Lions (7-4) at Wagner Seahawks (2-8)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Wagner after Kitty Henderson scored 21 points in Columbia’s 85-76 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Seahawks are 2-1 in home games. Wagner has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. Columbia ranks seventh in the Ivy League allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Wagner averages 51.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 66.0 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 73.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.3 Wagner allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks.

Riley Weiss is averaging 17.3 points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

