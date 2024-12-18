Hayward and Stonehill host Northeastern

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6) Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Northeastern after Sharn…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6)

Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Northeastern after Sharn Hayward scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 65-53 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Huskies are 0-1 in home games. Northeastern has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-5 away from home. Stonehill is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Northeastern scores 49.1 points per game, 22.7 fewer points than the 71.8 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vizza is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 5.7 points.

Hayward is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

