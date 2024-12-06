Haynes and George Mason host Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at George Mason Patriots (6-3) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces…

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at George Mason Patriots (6-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Tulane after Jalen Haynes scored 25 points in George Mason’s 74-52 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Patriots have gone 5-1 at home. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by K.D. Johnson averaging 2.9.

The Green Wave are 0-1 on the road. Tulane scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

George Mason makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Tulane averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Patriots.

Kaleb Banks is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Green Wave.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

