Haynes’ 25 help George Mason knock off UNC Asheville 74-52

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 25 points as George Mason beat UNC Asheville 74-52 on Tuesday night.

Haynes had 10 rebounds for the Patriots (6-3). Woody Newton scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru had 10 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line.

Jordan Marsh led the Bulldogs (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Toyaz Solomon added 13 points and two steals for UNC Asheville.

George Mason took the lead with 8:49 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with Haynes racking up 14 points. George Mason pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 22 points. They outscored UNC Asheville by 14 points in the final half, as Haynes led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. George Mason hosts Tulane and UNC Asheville plays Saint Andrews (NC) at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

