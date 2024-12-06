Hawthorne leads Northern Colorado against North Dakota State after 20-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (6-4) at North Dakota State Bison (6-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-4) at North Dakota State Bison (6-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on North Dakota State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-75 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Bison are 2-1 on their home court. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 46.5% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bison.

Hawthorne is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.