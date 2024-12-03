Hawaii visits Grand Canyon following Williams’ 24-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14; over/under…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits Grand Canyon after Kody Williams scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 67-63 win over the Hawaii Pacific Sharks.

The Antelopes are 3-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. JaKobe Coles leads the Antelopes with 6.3 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 3.5.

Grand Canyon averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coles is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Antelopes.

Williams averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.