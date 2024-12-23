Hawaii takes on Nebraska following Nemeiksa’s 24-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Nebraska after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 78-61 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-1 at home. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.6 boards.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-1 away from home. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

Hawaii’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemeiksa is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

Brice Williams is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Cornhuskers.

