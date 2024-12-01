Hawaii hosts No. 1 UCLA after Betts’ 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (7-0) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-1) Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Hawaii…

UCLA Bruins (7-0) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Hawaii after Lauren Betts scored 20 points in UCLA’s 97-41 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 4-0 at home. Hawaii scores 61.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. UCLA has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

Hawaii’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 16.1 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 6.8 points.

Timea Gardiner averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

