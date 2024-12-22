Hawaii hosts Graves and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow…

Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Hawaii after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 75-70 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-1 at home. Hawaii is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The 49ers are 1-2 on the road. Charlotte is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 72.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 70.0 Hawaii gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Graves is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

