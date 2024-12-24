Hawaii faces Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on Oakland at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 in non-conference play. Hawaii ranks eighth in the Big West with 11.4 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 2.3.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. Oakland has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hawaii makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Oakland averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.