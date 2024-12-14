Hassett scores 22, Amoore 21 and No. 16 Kentucky women roll past Purdue 82-52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored a season-high 22 points, Georgia Amoore had 21 points, and the No.…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored a season-high 22 points, Georgia Amoore had 21 points, and the No. 16 Kentucky women defeated Purdue 82-52 on Saturday.

Clara Strack had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky (9-1). Teonni Key had 10 points and eight rebounds, just missing her sixth double-double of the season. Dazia Lawrence had 13 points.

Lana McCarthy had 12 points and seven rebounds for Purdue (5-5).

Amoore scored nine points in Kentucky’s 24-point second quarter as the Wildcats erased a 12-8 first quarter deficit and went on to lead 32-23 at halftime. Amoore had 13 points in the first half.

The Wildcats led 39-33 with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, then scored the final 13 points to lead 52-33 heading to the fourth. Hassett scored the final six points of that run.

The lead reached 30 points on a layup by Key with 90 seconds remaining and Clara Silva scored in the final minute to regain the 30-point advantage.

Kentucky outscored Purdue 74-40 over the final three quarters.

Purdue leads the series 2-1.

Kentucky still has Belmont and Western Kentucky on the nonconference schedule this month before opening the SEC season at home against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.

