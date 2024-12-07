Harvard visits Pissis and New Hampshire

Harvard Crimson (2-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-10) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

Harvard Crimson (2-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-10)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Harvard after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 69-65 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 in home games. New Hampshire averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Crimson are 0-6 in road games. Harvard has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 66.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.8 New Hampshire allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davide Poser is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.7 points.

Robert Hinton is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Crimson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

