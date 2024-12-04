Harvard visits Holy Cross on 5-game road skid

Harvard Crimson (2-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under…

Harvard Crimson (2-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard will try to break its five-game road skid when the Crimson visit Holy Cross.

The Crusaders are 1-0 in home games. Holy Cross has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson have gone 0-5 away from home. Harvard is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Holy Cross’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 66.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 73.0 Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Crusaders.

Robert Hinton is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Crimson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

