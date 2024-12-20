Harvard hosts Furman after Anderson’s 21-point game

Furman Paladins (11-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-7) Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Harvard after Nick Anderson…

Furman Paladins (11-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-7)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Harvard after Nick Anderson scored 21 points in Furman’s 100-75 victory over the Montreat Cavaliers.

The Crimson are 2-1 in home games. Harvard has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 away from home. Furman ranks second in the SoCon shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Harvard averages 67.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 63.9 Furman gives up. Furman averages 7.1 more points per game (79.1) than Harvard allows (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Crimson.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.