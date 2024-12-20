Harvard hosts Boston University following Turner’s 26-point outing

Boston University Terriers (6-4) at Harvard Crimson (10-1) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Boston University after…

Boston University Terriers (6-4) at Harvard Crimson (10-1)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Boston University after Harmoni Turner scored 26 points in Harvard’s 60-48 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Crimson are 4-0 in home games. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 30.5 rebounds. Gabrielle Anderson paces the Crimson with 5.6 boards.

The Terriers are 2-2 in road games. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot with 27.3 rebounds per game led by Allison Schwertner averaging 5.9.

Harvard averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 57.3 points per game, 1.6 more than the 55.7 Harvard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Crimson.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

