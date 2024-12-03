Harvard faces Holy Cross on 5-game road slide

Harvard Crimson (2-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hits the road…

Harvard Crimson (2-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hits the road against Holy Cross looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Crusaders are 1-0 on their home court. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 1.9.

The Crimson are 0-5 in road games. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Chandler Pigge averaging 7.3.

Holy Cross scores 68.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 73.8 Harvard gives up. Harvard’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Tey Barbour is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 6.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.