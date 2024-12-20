Harrison scores 19, Southern Indiana defeats Tennessee State 77-75

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damoni Harrison had 19 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-75 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damoni Harrison had 19 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-75 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Harrison shot 7 for 15, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (6-5, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Stephen Olowoniyi scored 18 points, going 7 of 10 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Jayland Randall shot 2 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jack Campion hit a step-back jumper from the right elbow that gave Southern Indiana a 76-75 lead with less than 2 seconds to play.

The Tigers (4-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Brandon Weston, who finished with 33 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Nkrumah added 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Tennessee State. Josh Ogundele had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

