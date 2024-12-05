Harris scores 26, North Florida beats Warner 115-83

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris scored 26 points as North Florida beat Warner 115-83 on Thursday night. Harris also…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris scored 26 points as North Florida beat Warner 115-83 on Thursday night.

Harris also added 14 rebounds for the Ospreys (6-3). Jaylen Smith scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Jasai Miles had 16 points and shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Blaize Darling Jr. finished with 19 points for the Royals. Warner also got 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Logan West. Jack Voth also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

