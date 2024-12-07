Harris scores 16 as South Carolina Upstate beats Western Carolina 74-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Brit Harris’ 16 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Western Carolina 74-68 on Saturday night. Harris…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Brit Harris’ 16 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Western Carolina 74-68 on Saturday night.

Harris shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (4-8). Carmelo Adkins added 14 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Karmani Gregory shot 4 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (3-5) were led in scoring by Bernard Pelote, who finished with 14 points. Cord Stansberry added 14 points and three steals for Western Carolina. CJ Hyland finished with nine points and four assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. South Carolina Upstate visits South Carolina and Western Carolinaplays UNC Asheville on the road.

