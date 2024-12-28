Harris leads Washington against NJIT after 20-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (2-11) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays NJIT…

NJIT Highlanders (2-11) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays NJIT after Tyler Harris scored 20 points in Washington’s 79-70 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies are 6-2 on their home court. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Great Osobor leads the Huskies with 8.9 boards.

The Highlanders have gone 0-8 away from home. NJIT is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game NJIT allows. NJIT’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Washington has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

