Harris leads Longwood against William & Mary after 23-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (2-6) at Longwood Lancers (5-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts William & Mary after Amor Harris scored 23 points in Longwood’s 67-60 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 3-2 on their home court. Longwood is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Tribe are 0-5 on the road. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Fox averaging 2.8.

Longwood’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lancers.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tribe.

